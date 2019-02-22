Best friends Elephant and Piggie introduce kids to their favorite books—brought to life in original stories created by a variety of award-winning contemporary children’s book authors and illustrators.
The Latest from Mo Willems!
The Pigeon Needs a Bath Book with Pigeon Bath Toy!
A Mo Willems’ fan favorite condensed in a bath book format with high-quality Pigeon bath toy—available only with this set.
Unlimited Squirrels: Who is the Mystery Reader?
Zoom Squirrel tries out a new superpower with help from a mysterious Mystery Reader. But will the Squirrel pals ever find out who the real Mystery Reader is?
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience
This exclusive Barnes & Noble set includes a two-sided vinyl album featuring 10 rockin’ tracks from the original musical.
Mo' Upcoming Stuff!
What About Worms!?
Tiger is BIG. Tiger is BRAVE. And Tiger is NOT afraid of anything . . . except WORMS!
Time to Pee! Board Book
With Mo's signature wit and style, readers embark on a hilarious journey from inkling to tinkling. Now available in board book format.
Mo Willems, a number one New York Times best-selling author and illustrator, has been awarded a Caldecott Honor on three occasions (for Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale, and Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity). Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! was also an inaugural inductee into the Indies Choice Picture Book Hall of Fame. Mo's celebrated Elephant & Piggie early reader series has been awarded two Theodor Seuss Geisel Medals (for There Is a Bird on Your Head! and Are You Ready to Play Outside?) and five Geisel Honors (for We Are in a Book!, I Broke My Trunk!, Let’s Go for a Drive!, A Big Guy Took My Ball!, and Waiting Is Not Easy!). In 2019, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC named Mo the first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence. Mo began his career as a writer and animator on Sesame Street, where he garnered six Emmy Awards.
If you would like to send Mo mail, please use the address below. We cannot guarantee that Mo will be able to personally respond to each of your letters, but every effort will be made to have each letter acknowledged by a reply.
Mo Willems Fan Mail
Hyperion Books for Children
125 West End Avenue, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10023